Morro Bay needs leadership change; vote Tina Metzger for mayor

A change in leadership that reflects the desires and wishes of the community is desperately needed in Morro Bay. Through his words and actions, the current mayor has set a tone that divides the city and its citizens, estranges Morro Bay from other communities and has staff in turmoil and morale at an all-time low.
Morro Bay can do so much better with an inclusive, respectful leader. Someone who is interested in furthering the best interests of the city and its people as opposed to pushing a personal agenda and vision.
Morro Bay needs new leadership that is capable, transparent and truly has the best interests of the city at heart. Tina Metzger has these qualities as well as a healthy dose of integrity and common sense.
Morro Bay needs Tina Metzger as mayor.
Jeff Eckles, Morro Bay
