Retired pastor offers encouragement to GOP candidate Donald Trump

Dear Donald,
I believe God gave me this morning a letter of encouragement to you.
I’m a retired pastor whose life has been nurtured by God’s word in may ways and times. Right now, I believe He is nudging me to encourage you amidst much fire in the news.
I believe that God has truly raised you up to lead America to better things and times. Your life is a testimony of what God can do. He has made you into being a builder of strong things. Yes, there is testimony that your self-pleasing has born bad fruit, but your family and accomplishments are a visible proof of how far you have come with His help!
You have grown from being self-centered to being world-centered. You have believed strongly in His calling you to making your building into a nationwide goal of helping bring America into being a great nation again. He wants you to bear testimony to what He had done in you! That will defeat the thinking that you are taking credit for what God is doing. Amen? Amen!
Go for it!
J. Sargent Edwards, Arroyo Grande
