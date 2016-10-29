Dawn Ortiz-Legg is best choice for 35th District Assembly seat

The last thing our Assembly district needs is to send some law-and-order “Trumpista” like Jordan Cunningham to Sacramento.
His line of work is either sending criminals to jail, or saving them from it. The right person for the job is Dawn Ortiz-Legg. Her experience with solar power will be invaluable and draw her fellow legislators to her like bees to honey.
Dawn knows how to work with a variety of people. She can listen to different points of view, but isn’t afraid to tell someone no, or whatever she really thinks, in the most pleasant way possible. Dawn gets the job done with amiability, alacrity and just exudes personal magnetism. Those other legislators will love her all to crazy! They’ll help her get whatever state rewards and benefits we’ve got coming from Sacramento.
Cunningham wants to go up and fight with that bunch of Democrats. Dawn will have them wrapped around her little finger! Truthfully, Dawn Ortiz-Legg is the best choice for Assembly. Let’s get her up there working for us!
Don Lampson, Santa Margarita
