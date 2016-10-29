Caren Ray has many qualities that would benefit A.G. City Council

With the elections for the city of Arroyo Grande fast approaching, I write in support of Caren Ray.
I have worked with Caren for more than 20 years and I have the utmost respect for her personally and professionally.
She is a person of the highest integrity and dependability. In our workplace, Caren’s opinion is respected and admired. When it comes to addressing issues, you can be assured that Caren will be analytical, levelheaded and fair. Her track record continually proves this.
She is also an excellent communicator who can articulate her points with clarity and respect, these traits would be useful during City Council deliberations.
Her commitment, loyalty and work ethic would also be beneficial to the position.
For more than 20 years, I have observed these qualities consistently in Caren. This is just a short list of the many reasons I encourage you to vote Caren Ray for City Council!
Melissa Diaz, Nipomo
Comments