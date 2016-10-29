Don’t demean Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham for doing his duty

I have read and seen ads against Jordan Cunningham criticizing his work as a criminal defense attorney. I am not a supporter of Mr. Cunningham, but I was a criminal defense attorney for much of my career.
Do those criticizing him support the Constitution? Do they understand that the Constitution guarantees every person charged with a crime the right to be represented by counsel? Do they understand that the job of a criminal defense lawyer is to make sure trials are fair, not to “just get them off”? Do we want a system where anyone accused of a crime is automatically guilty?
Some people who are accused are truly not guilty. Should they be shipped off to jail without the state being required to find them guilty? The law of this land is that one is “presumed innocent” until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. It is the constitutional duty of the criminal defense lawyer to assure that the system works within the law. That is not despicable conduct; that is conduct required by our Constitution.
Judge Mr. Cunningham on other issues, but please stop demeaning him for doing his duty.
Thomas A. Schaffer, San Luis Obispo
