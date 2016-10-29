Lucia Mar Unified School District needs Measure I; vote ‘yes’

The Lucia Mar Unified School District is looking for your support for Measure I to improve facilities throughout the district.
What you may not know is that there are no other ways for districts to obtain money for facility modernizations other than asking the local community to pass a school bond measure. While the district does put money toward maintaining facilities, at some point there is a need to make major improvements.
Having been a part of the former LMUSD bond measures, I can personally attest to how the district has shown fiscal responsibility in spending those funds and, more importantly, the positive impact those measures have had on our students, staff and community.
Many of the LMUSD facilities are past the point of maintenance and are in need of our communities support for major improvements. Please vote yes on Measure I, the students and staff need our support.
Ryan Pinkerton, assistant superintendent of business services at San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Arroyo Grande
