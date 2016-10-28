Ortiz-Legg will help SLO County chart course beyond Diablo closure

My young family has been able to establish a life for ourselves here on the Central Coast because of a job at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
I know firsthand that the closure of Diablo is going to present enormous challenges to our community — the loss of good-paying jobs, the loss of funding to schools and emergency services. I worry that other people won’t have the same opportunities we have had.
These concerns lead me to my support for Dawn Ortiz-Legg. Dawn has exactly the background that we need right now to plan and to act for the future. She knows what it takes to implement large-scale renewable energy projects, the kind we are going to need to offset the loss of Diablo. She knows what it takes to create the jobs of the future. We need her to bring that experience to Sacramento and sit down at the table with business, labor and legislators and help chart a course that will move the Central Coast beyond Diablo. It will be nice to send someone to the Legislature who has such timely, real-world experience.
Erin White, Atascadero
