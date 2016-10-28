Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham reaches three-strike limit

As a defense attorney, Jordan Cunningham and his supporters should be aware of the “three strikes and you’re out” concept.
From my perspective, Cunningham has exceeded his allotment of strikes and is not getting my vote. His support of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and opposition to Measure J, the bizarre and erroneous attacks on Code Pink and his reluctance to denounce Donald Trump make him unacceptable as an Assemblyman representing the more moderate views of the Central Coast.
Richard Mortensen, San Luis Obispo
Comments