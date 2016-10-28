Morro Bay needs Mayor Jamie Irons, others for another term

Mayor Jamie Irons and the rest of the current Morro Bay City Council have been most open and honest regarding the whole sewer project. We need Mayor Irons for another term to guide us through the process, along with candidates for council Marlys McPherson and Red Davis to replace Noah Smukler and Christine Johnson — who have done an excellent job as council members, as well as incumbent Councilmen John Headding and Matt Makowetski.
Morro Bay has finally got a good thing going with its elected city leaders, so let’s keep it that way.
Larry F. Burke, Morro Bay
Comments