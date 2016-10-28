Jordan Cunningham is prepared to advocate for education

Many candidates claim to support education, but they lack the experience and qualifications to actually make a difference in our system — especially in places like California where education reform is desperately needed.
Jordan Cunningham is not one of those candidates. He is wholly qualified to be a strong education advocate in Sacramento. He has earned the support of a number of education leaders and organizations, including teachers, school board members and the California Teachers Association.
He encourages local control and promotes freeing up school districts, allowing them to meet the specific needs of their students without having to jump through legal hoops. The state should make sure our kids aren’t being cheated out of an education but I also don’t want the government preventing districts from making appropriate decisions for their students.
I trust that Cunningham is going to make decisions based on what is best for young students, not what is the most politically expedient.
Judy Givens, Paso Robles
