A vote for Hillary Clinton is a vote for someone who is unqualified

This is an historical election, with the opportunity to elect the first female president. In his testimony, FBI Director James Comey identified several of Hillary Clinton’s statements as false. Do we want a president who lied about classified emails, denied help for our Libyan ambassador and promised to close down coal mines and put people out of work? (Coal being one of our major sources of electricity, which everyone loves.)
As with Barack Obama, I think there are people who will vote for Clinton because they get a “warm, fuzzy feeling” about themselves for voting for another “first,” never mind her disqualifications and poor track record. A female president would be fine, if there were someone qualified. When I compare Hillary Clinton with Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi and Margaret Thatcher, she fails in comparison.
Hugh and Leona Thomas, Paso Robles
