Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Code Pink don’t reflect local reverence for veterans

My father and close friends served in the military, and I am grateful for their service and dedication to our country. Veteran care and support for our military are two important qualities I look for in my representatives. Our military members put their lives on the line to serve our country; the least they deserve is our deepest gratitude and undivided support.
This sense of gratitude is something Dawn Ortiz-Legg clearly lacks as the co-founder of the local chapter of Code Pink. I cannot comprehend how a person with ambitions for public office can unapologetically sympathize and lead a group like Code Pink.
While I support our fundamental right to protest, I was shocked to learn about the protesting of veteran care hospitals with fake military coffins, disrupting government meetings with anti-war chants and hands painted red to resemble blood. Protesting against the military that provides the freedom to do so, Code Pink’s actions and Ortiz-Legg’s involvement do not coincide with voters locally. On the Central Coast, we appreciate our veterans and the sacrifices they and their families made to serve.
Code Pink and Ortiz-Legg’s views on the military and national security are too extreme for our community.
Darren Niller, Templeton
