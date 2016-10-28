Story on Fareed’s rebuke of Trump was just free advertising

Front-page news? The rebuking of Donald Trump by Justin Fareed is front-page news, but his continued support is buried (“Fareed rebukes Trump’s lewd remarks,” Oct. 9). Why? Why isn’t Fareed’s continued support of Trump’s attacks on blacks, Latinos, women and the U.S. Constitution at least mentioned?
Salud Carbajal, who has been continually rebuking, if not castigating, Trump, isn’t even mentioned until way off the front page. Impartial reporting? Free advertising for Fareed is more like it. I think you owe Salud the same front-page spot touting his rebukes of Trump.
Gerry Finn, Paso Robles
Comments