Donald Trump is a scapegoat, and he won’t be the last

Many pundits in the popular media have labeled Donald Trump an inconsequential narcissist with no ideology beyond self-aggrandizement. After the Trump blip passes, they believe the prosperous era of continued globalization and technological advance will continue, along with corresponding decay of nationalist and religious persuasions. Modern, diverse society will move past Trump’s candidacy dependent upon cultural myths and contradictory religious dogmas into an enlightened, materialist future.
This secular dismissal of myth and religion is a serious misunderstanding of the terrifying impact Trump’s candidacy already has made. Religious writings highlight (sometimes inadvertently) how cultures face crises by fabricating perceived scapegoats for elimination. Creating scapegoats is today’s crisis. Dismissing all religious views, even those clearly identifying and denouncing victimization, ensures cyclical danger, for secular antagonisms similarly create their own scapegoats.
The cure always starts with forgiveness, first by illuminating scapegoating, then by eliminating it, whether one is of religious or secular persuasion.
Dan Biezad, San Luis Obispo
