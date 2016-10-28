If Harmon and Marx agree on Phillips 66, they should work together

I want to express my gratitude to San Luis Obispo County planning commissioners and staff, to Mesa Refinery Watch, Stop the Oil Trains and the many other organizations and members of the public that have opposed the Phillips 66 project. I’d also like to thank both San Luis Obispo mayoral candidates, Heidi Harmon and Jan Marx, for their tireless efforts to protect us from the threats it poses.
Given their agreement on these and most other issues, one wonders why Harmon was persuaded to devote so much energy to challenging the incumbent instead of collaborating with her. One also hopes that after this election they can continue to pool their strengths to serve the needs of the public and the planet. There are serious battles ahead, and we need all the help we can get to protect our community.
John Snetsinger, San Luis Obispo
Comments