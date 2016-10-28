Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham supports local law enforcement

As someone who worked in law enforcement, I understand the daily sacrifices our men and women in uniform make. Considering the dangerous nature of the job, police officers need all the support we can get. Whether it comes from within the community or from our elected officials, we would not be able to serve our purpose without the proper support and resources.
Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham has proven to be a leader who is dedicated to supporting our local law enforcement. To Jordan, public safety is more than just a talking point. As a former San Luis Obispo County deputy district attorney, Jordan possesses real experience in our legal system. He has a deep understanding of the complex issues that confront our public safety, which is why he is trusted by public safety leaders throughout the region.
We need to elect more leaders like Jordan who not only offer law enforcement support, but who have the knowledge to fix the underlying issues of our public safety.
Donna Lawler Jordan, Paso Robles
