Dawn Ortiz-Legg can’t control her message

Dawn Ortiz-Legg can't be trusted. I continue to receive mailers that, by all appearances, come from her campaign. Mailers have included inflammatory and flat-out false information about her opponent, Jordan Cunningham. While claiming these don't come from her campaign, she has done little to rein in those acting on her behalf, which begs the question—who will she represent in Sacramento, her constituents or those who got her into office through dishonest and irresponsible advertising?
If she doesn't have the ability to control her own campaign and those running it, she's not fit for office. Jordan Cunnignham is by far the better candidate.
Mike Frye, Morro Bay
Comments