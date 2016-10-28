Tina Metzger would bring much-needed change to Morro Bay as mayor

After spending many years visiting Morro Bay at every opportunity, we purchased a home there in January. We invested our life savings in a property we loved, especially because of the view from our back landing.
Shortly after getting settled, a neighbor knocked on our door to invite us to a meeting about the city’s waste water sewage treatment project — which I will call “the sewer farm.” Apparently, the property I love to look out at was the city’s choice for a new sewer farm.
I have attended many meetings since then, and have not been impressed with the current City Council or mayor. I don’t think we can trust them with the city we love any longer.
It’s time for a change, and I urge the residents of Morro Bay to elect Tina Metzger. A longtime resident, she knows the history of this community and has a real passion for what is best for our town and for our citizens.
The office of mayor is nonpartisan, and Ms. Metzger will represent all of us. She has been busy in the community, listening to residents. This is a welcome change.
Wayne Musgrave, Morro Bay
