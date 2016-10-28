Don’t be deceived: Jordan Cunningham is the truthful candidate

I keep getting a flier that says, “Paid for by the California Democratic Party, Sacramento, CA.”
Looks like that organization is diametrically opposed to everyone and everything that stands for truth. Sounds like they have studied the plan of deceiving the people most of their lives, suppressing and coloring the truth with lies to deceive and blind the people. I don’t think the citizens in San Luis Obispo County are that foolish. You can fool some of the people some of the time — but not all the time.
Jordan Cunningham is for all of us a beacon of light and truth. We cannot afford to be deceived.
Ramona Phillips, Atascadero
Comments