Caren Ray could help bring back Arroyo Grande’s community spirit

I urge Arroyo Grande voters to consider Caren Ray for Arroyo Grande City Council.
Simply put, we need her. Caren has an open mind and looks at all sides of an issue before making up her mind. She does her homework.
In addition, she is able to really listen to opinions other than her own and to show respect for those who may disagree.
The bottom line is that our fair city has become polarized. We can use role models like Caren to bring back the sense of community spirit in Arroyo Grande, which used to be a place where people got along and City Council meetings were positive examples of democracy in action. I firmly believe it can happen again.
Maureen Sharon, Arroyo Grande
Comments