October 27, 2016 8:24 PM

SLO residents should put trust in Heidi Harmon and elect her as mayor

“Though she be but little, she is fierce.” — William Shakespeare

I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Heidi Harmon early in the Bernie Sanders campaign, and was immediately impressed by her drive, determination, and — especially — her willingness to go against the tide when it matters most. Her innate ability to lead was one of the key reasons why I felt comfortable pushing past my envelope and marching on behalf of the campaign.

Now a resident of Los Osos, I realize that I’m no longer part of what would be her constituency as mayor. Nevertheless, I wish I could vote for her, and I hope you give her the same consideration if you’re a San Luis Obispo resident.

Put your trust in her hands this November, San Luis Obispo. If you do, I have no doubt she won’t let you down.

Roderick Peña, Los Osos

