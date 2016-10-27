Justin Fareed is the new voice 24th Congressional District needs

This year, the Central Coast has a chance to put a representative in Congress who will defend our interests and values.
Justin Fareed is young, energetic and has a calm and determined demeanor that will be effective in Washington. His independence is his unique strength, and he will fight to make sure the needs of the 24th District, from job creation to housing to water, are fully addressed.
In contrast to his opponent, Justin will implement long-range solutions instead of pushing problems off onto future generations. We know this to be true because he proved his abilities as a legislative aide for a senior member of Congress, where he demonstrated his talent in building consensus and moving bills forward.
Our community needs a new voice — and that's what Justin Fareed can bring us. He’s our opportunity to create a better future for the Central Coast and our nation.
Karenmarie Roberts, Solvang
