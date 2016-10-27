A.G. City Council candidate Caren Ray offers common sense, intelligence

I had the pleasure of getting to know Caren Ray when she served as San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor, and I served as Land Use Committee chair for the South County Advisory Council. From the outset and throughout her term of service, I was impressed by her intelligence, her willingness to meet with and serve her constituents and her ability to communicate with them.
No issue was too small or insignificant for her to attend to, as she sensed how important each problem was to those immediately affected, and her responses were always well-researched and clearly articulated. She made a difference in the tone of the B of S during her tenure there.
You can imagine how glad I was that she has returned to the public arena, willing to serve again, and I cannot recommend her too highly. I urge you, if you want to see intelligence, civility, cooperation and common sense return to politics, elect this good civil servant to the Arroyo Grande City Council. We need more people like her in public office.
Istar Holliday, Arroyo Grande
