Consequences would be unbelievable if Proposition 53 passes

No on Proposition 53.
The large ad in a recent paper states that you (the public) should have a say in what kind of public construction happens in California.
This proposition is backed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, whose Proposition 13 years ago took away funding for our schools.
This proposition is the brain child of one man; Dino Cortopassi, a wealthy Delta farmer who disagrees with Gov. Jerry Brown’s plans for the Delta. He and his family spent more than $4 million to get this proposition on the ballot.
The consequences of a “yes” vote could be unbelievable if, for instance, the state suffered major damage from an earthquake (which is predicted). How do you feel about waiting for the general public to vote in the next election whether our roads, bridges, fire stations and police stations, etc. could get fixed? This proposition makes no provisions for quick fixes in times of emergency.
Think about it. Vote no on Proposition 53.
Edith Mascolo, Los Osos
