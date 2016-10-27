Letters to the Editor

October 27, 2016 8:22 PM

Jordan Cunningham knows what he’s talking about on education

I recently got a mailer attacking Jordan Cunningham’s service on the Templeton Unified School District Board. I checked his website, and it shows that Jordan has been endorsed by his entire school board in Templeton. They obviously think he does a good job as a trustee.

He’s also endorsed by the California Teachers Association and the California Charter Schools Association, and many other local educators. Clearly, Jordan Cunningham knows what he’s talking about on education.

Alex Villicana, Paso Robles

