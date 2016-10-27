Moderate Democrat Dawn Ortiz-Legg will get work done in Assembly

Sending a conservative Republican to speak for us in the California Assembly is futile given that the Democrats have locked up the leadership of state government. Fortunately, we have the option of a promising moderate Democrat in Dawn Ortiz-Legg. And I say this as someone who has voted Republican for this seat the past 20 years.
Dawn is an advocate of sensible fiscal policies and has spent more than 20 years understanding the economic and environmental needs of our area. In her work helping to build large-scale solar projects, she’s proven she can thoughtfully listen to all sides and find acceptable solutions. Dawn will be an effective voice for us all.
If you can separate yourself from partisan affiliation and rhetoric, and look at who will be the welcomed, valued and effective voice for our district in the state Legislature, the logical choice is Dawn Ortiz-Legg. She is our chance to actually get something done in Sacramento.
Laura B. Mullen, San Luis Obispo
Comments