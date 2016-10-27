Support Beightler, Conway for Cayucos Fire Commission on Nov. 8

Cayucos residents pay for their own fire district, which is a rare situation for any unincorporated town within San Luis Obispo County.
In June, Cayucos voters firmly rejected a fivefold increase in our fire tax, knowing it was likely to result in the dissolution of our fire district and fire coverage to be provided by the county through Cal Fire, as is the norm.
Steve Beightler and Cheryl Conway are running for the Cayucos Fire Commission, and they will lead efforts to seriously investigate Cal Fire as a viable option before the district ends another year in the red. Please support Steve and Cheryl with your vote.
Linda Van Fleet, Cayucos
