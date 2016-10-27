Ads against Prop. 61 are deceptive; measure would save taxpayers money

Smooth and slick are the ads urging us to vote against Proposition 61.
Who would not want to support and help our veterans? I would, as I grew up in a career military family. Unfortunately, these ads are deceptive and are not the truth.
Proposition 61 states that the “State” wants to buy prescription medications for the same price that the federal government pays. “State” is the important word in this proposition. California, the state, wants to purchase all of the medications it uses in its facilities — prisons, hospitals, veterans homes and state universities for the same price paid by the federal government. No more, no less. Passing this proposition would save all of us taxpayers millions of dollars as California yearly spends hundreds of millions of dollars on medications to provide care to those in its facilities.
Voting yes on Proposition 61 reduces the amount of your tax dollars that are being sent to the large pharmaceutical giants. This proposition is not about veterans. It is about the price the state pays for the medications it uses within its facilities.
Fred Raleigh, Paso Robles
