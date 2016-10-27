Measure J-16 will pave the way for road maintenance in SLO County

I am in support of San Luis Obispo County’s Measure J-16 because it will be able to widen California State Route 46 from Cholame where the late actor James Dean died in 1955 (when it was numbered U.S. 466) to the San Luis Obispo/Kern County border.
Most of California’s roads and highways have been crumbling, along with the rest of the country, under our 60-year-old Interstate Highway System, not to mention other U.S. and state highways as well as county routes. I recommend a yes vote on Measure J-16, along with the support from the Automobile Club of Southern California.
Scott C. Presnal, Morro Bay
Comments