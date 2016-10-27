Vote ‘no’ on Prop. 64; time is not right to legalize recreational pot

During my career as a physician assistant, I witnessed a number of teenagers and young adults with psychotic episodes and severe paranoia.
The one common thread among their medical histories was their regular use of marijuana. I realize that some adult patients get legitimate relief of various symptoms with marijuana, but I am not in favor of legalizing “recreational” marijuana at this time.
As with alcohol and tobacco, stipulating a required legal age does not prevent younger people from using them. Proposition 64 lists a number of state agencies that would “regulate” marijuana, but in my opinion all of these agencies are severely strapped now by budgetary constraints, and I sincerely doubt that any taxes raised by the proposition would improve this.
Additionally, as we have witnessed in the California Valley, excessive use of water and electricity are results of large marijuana “grows.” I spent many years going into schools to educate our youth about the ill effects of tobacco, and I can see no benefit in legalizing a drug to get high on that would most assuredly have ill effects on this same population. I encourage my fellow citizens to vote no on 64.
Kevin J. McCarthy, Arroyo Grande
