Tribune’s Dawn Ortiz-Legg endorsement is weak and laughable

It is crazy to me that The Tribune would endorse Dawn Ortiz-Legg for state Assembly (“The Tribune endorses Dawn Ortiz-Legg for state Assembly,” Oct. 14). After reading this article where they compared her to Donald Trump and called her wrong for her attacks on Jordan Cunningham, they go on to support her.
In this article, they describe Ortiz-Legg as having a “strong business résumé” and say “she’s an advocate of creating and maintaining jobs.” This is laughable to me considering she is taking credit for the job creation of a major corporation, with which she only contracts. This would be like me doing marketing for Wal-Mart and claiming I created the jobs for all their stores. This is outrageous and their endorsement is weak.
Ted Gilbert, Paso Robles
