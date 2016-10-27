Congressional candidate Salud Carbajal is supporter of women’s health care

When it comes to protecting access to high-quality, affordable reproductive health care, voters have a clear choice in the 24th District Congressional race.
Last year, congressional Republicans launched a taxpayer-funded investigation intent on discrediting the lifesaving services provided at Planned Parenthood health centers. Justin Fareed has followed Donald Trump’s lead in publicly supporting these baseless attacks in Congress against Planned Parenthood.
In contrast to Trump and Fareed, Salud Carbajal is a candidate who consistently supports access to a full range of reproductive health care options. He believes that personal medical decisions should remain between a woman and her doctor. Carbajal has previously served on the board of the Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, and he won our highest honor, the Giraffe award.
This November, we need to elect a candidate ready to expand access to birth control, fully fund Zika prevention, and protect and defend a woman’s right to make her own personal medical decisions. Salud Carbajal has earned the endorsement of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund because we know that he is the right person for the job.
Jenna Tosh, Ph.D., president/CEO, Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, Santa Barbara
Comments