Vote for Tina Metzger to get things done

There’s been talk during this political campaign about keeping the current Morro Bay mayor and electing his cronies to council to “keep progress moving.” My question is what progress and at what cost?
We need a new mayor, namely Tina Metzger. She will lead this community in getting many projects finally completed. She will also examine the current mess with our finances and complete a sewer plant at less cost than currently projected. She will lead while treating her fellow citizens and business owners with respect.
As a planning commissioner and council member for four years, I saw the General Plan update and Local Coastal Plan come and go several times. We actually had it submitted, only to be sent back by the Coastal Commission.
It was ludicrous that Jamie Irons ran in this last campaign saying he was going to get these documents updated. Well, it’s almost the end of October, and as a point of fact a staff member acquired a grant to help pay a firm to get it done. Just another outside agency paid to do the work our council should be doing.
Vote Tina Metzger for mayor.
Nancy Johnson, Morro Bay
