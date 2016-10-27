Letters to the Editor

October 27, 2016 8:21 PM

Caren Ray can help restore Arroyo Grande’s reputation

Caren Ray is a perfect representative for the city of Arroyo Grande.

She is a vested neighbor who has great integrity and an honest and transparent approach. We can count on her to keep our small-town community one we are proud to be a part of and will want to raise our children in for years to come. Caren listens with intent and makes informed decisions which are best suited for the majority.

I believe Caren’s leadership will help restore the reputation Arroyo Grande deserves. She has my vote!

Cheryl Berry, Arroyo Grande

