Caren Ray can help restore Arroyo Grande’s reputation

Caren Ray is a perfect representative for the city of Arroyo Grande.
She is a vested neighbor who has great integrity and an honest and transparent approach. We can count on her to keep our small-town community one we are proud to be a part of and will want to raise our children in for years to come. Caren listens with intent and makes informed decisions which are best suited for the majority.
I believe Caren’s leadership will help restore the reputation Arroyo Grande deserves. She has my vote!
Cheryl Berry, Arroyo Grande
