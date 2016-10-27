Mayor Jamie Irons is the best leader for Morro Bay

If we hear something often enough, or loud enough, we may start to believe it. But democracy is not about believing the loudest voice. It’s about making informed decisions. In Morro Bay, citizens have clear choices. Voters must ask, what has this person been doing for Morro Bay for the past four years?
Mayor Jamie Irons and the current hard-working, dedicated City Council set ambitious goals to accomplish in the near term. Recently, the council reviewed where it stands. It’s impressive. Jamie Irons moved the council past the Coastal Commission directive that our wastewater treatment plant cannot remain at the coast, and he identified other sites, with sensitivity to cost issues. He is addressing our desperately out-of-date General Plan, after successfully obtaining a grant to fund the effort. There is new energy in Morro Bay.
Mayor Irons listens to citizens. If an action is opposed, he is open to a course change. That’s not indecisiveness; it’s leadership. Mayor Irons understands he makes decisions with the people, not in spite of them. I will vote for Jamie Irons to finish what he started. Please do your own research. Believing only what you hear is not enough.
Jane Heath, Morro Bay
