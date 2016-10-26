As mayor, Sandra Nielsen will listen to Pismo Beach’s residents

The Tribune Editorial Board got it wrong when it endorsed Ed Waage for mayor of Pismo Beach (“The Tribune endorses Ed Waage for Pismo Beach mayor,” Oct. 11). Waage will be another two years of the current establishment. Pismo Beach needs a change. We need leadership that listens to the people, instead of making decisions without community input. Sandra Nielsen is the best choice for mayor. She has a proven track record of listening and will make sure all community stakeholders are fairly represented.
Chuck Quinn, Pismo Beach
