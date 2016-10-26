Richard Waller has the integrity and vision to be A.G. mayor

Arroyo Grande residents, I recommend you vote for Richard Waller for mayor. I have known and worked with Richard for many years. He has integrity, is ethical and wants to be mayor solely to serve the residents of Arroyo Grande. I have worked with Richard as a board member for a nonprofit group dedicated to serving the public, where he was also presiding president. He has provided excellent leadership and vision for our group. The strong endorsement of Richard Waller by The Tribune illustrates clearly what he will bring to the office of mayor.
E. Scott Livingston, Arroyo Grande
