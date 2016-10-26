Hillary Clinton’s malfeasance deserves to be recognized

I sincerely doubt that my letter will influence anyone regarding the presidential election, whether it be journalist or reader. However, I must share my thoughts and ask that you do vote for one of the flawed candidates, Donald or Hillary. Our responsibility as voters is to educate ourselves and choose an honest, able leader.
First of all, I would like to see equal opportunity for Mrs. Clinton to have her malfeasance printed on the front page of the newspaper instead of being buried on a back page. Hillary has done many unlawful things and she deserves recognition.
Yes, Trump has said disgusting things and acted boorish, I do not respect him for that. I do not know that he has committed crimes like his opponent has. Hillary has been in the government for many years, she makes promises, but truly, what has she actually accomplished?
We need a president who will hold up our Constitution and place justices to the Supreme Court that will follow the law and not adjudicate based on their own biases.
Whom would you prefer, ogler or liar?
Barbara Smith, Grover Beach
