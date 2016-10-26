Tom O’Malley’s work as mayor has transformed Atascadero

My family and I have lived in Atascadero for 11-plus years, and we love the energy that’s been created with new businesses opening up, new family friendly activities and the resultant culture emerging in our city. It’s those who are committed for the long haul who have formulated and executed a strategy that honors Atascadero’s past, engages its present and prepares it for a solid future.
At this time especially, when Atascadero is getting great traction in the county, when the hard work of those who have been involved for the past 10 years or more is paying off, it would be imprudent and momentum-killing to elect someone untenured to the position of mayor.
Tom O’Malley is a strong, committed leader, and I enthusiastically support his re-election as Atascadero mayor. In very real terms, he is totally committed to Atascadero, virtually tireless in carrying out his responsibilities, invested in the foundations and future of our city, and an honorable man. Don’t believe the mud currently being slung by his opponents. Tom is one of the few humans who still has the desire and ability to put others’ good before his own. Support Tom O’Malley for mayor.
Matthew Mansfield, Atascadero
