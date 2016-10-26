Re-elect SLO Mayor Jan Marx

I fully support Jan Marx for mayor of San Luis Obispo. Her background as a former dean of students at Scripps College is an invaluable asset in building strong, positive town-gown relationships. She also has partnered with Cal Poly on the Hot House entrepreneurship program, has served for years on the Performing Arts Commission and has helped build better relationships between permanent city residents and the student community through the Neighborhood Civility program.
Cal Poly has had an almost-complete turnover in its senior leadership positions. These changes in leadership present challenges and opportunities — challenges in the sense that there is little awareness of the historical relationship between the city and the university. There is also an opportunity to create a lasting alliance that will benefit both the city and the university. This will take someone with the experience and skills of Jan Marx to accomplish. I urge you to re-elect Jan Marx.
Harvey Greenwald, San Luis Obispo
