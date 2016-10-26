Vote for Steve Martin for San Luis Obispo County District 1 supervisor

Steve Martin is a dedicated public servant who is committed to our community. John Peschong is a political operative who receives most of his support from big-moneyed interests outside of our county.
Steve Martin will carefully weigh the factual information and make an informed decision in the best interests of all the citizens of San Luis Obispo County and the residents of the 1st District. John Peschong has already taken money from Phillips 66 and now tells us to “trust” him with his politician’s promise to recuse himself (with no legal requirement to do so) on the coming oil trains’ appeal that will soon be before the supervisors.
How many other special interests have given money to Peschong that we don’t know about? Peschong’s career rests on a foundation of political manipulation for paying clients. Steve Martin has consistently represented the citizens of our county through public service. Please vote for Steve Martin for 1st District county supervisor!
Jim Lynett, Paso Robles
