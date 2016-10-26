Nicholas Mattson has the vision for a better Atascadero

We support Nic Mattson for mayor of Atascadero because of his proven dedication to our community. We believe he will take the time to ask the hard questions and collaborate with the city and residents to come up with solutions that fit.
His perspective as a young father and husband who was raised in the area is key to understanding the challenges and needs of our town. He has a vested interest in creating a kid-friendly downtown and safer paths for our middle school and high school students. He has the enthusiasm, work ethic and vision for a better Atascadero.
We hope you will join us in your support to vote for Nicholas Mattson on Nov. 8.
Mike and Lori Bickel, Atascadero
