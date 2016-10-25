Donald Trump’s real genius is in fooling Americans that he is smart

If Donald Trump gets elected president he will have access to the greatest stash of “other people’s money” of all time: your federal tax dollars.
Donald does not pay federal income taxes, because he is “smart.” This same logic applies to why he manufactures most of his products overseas instead of in the United States.
As a businessman, Trump has a record of making bad decisions, having too much debt, defaulting on his loans and then declaring bankruptcy so he can maintain his lavish lifestyle and stiff the little guy. If it weren’t for other people’s money, loans from his family and filing for bankruptcy four times, he would be broke.
He and his supporters will tell you when it comes to how to run a business and avoid paying federal income taxes that he is a genius — his real genius is convincing millions of Americans that he is a good businessman who can be trusted with their hard-earned money.
Mark de la Garza, San Luis Obispo
