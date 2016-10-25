Tina Metzger is the best choice for Morro Bay mayor

Citizens of Morro Bay, look carefully at the upcoming election for mayor of the city we love.
The ideal candidate is Tina Metzger. With a background in city planning and a deep love for the well-being of the city, she values this community because she is a longtime resident, homeowner and registered voter.
Please, get involved in the contest. Educate yourself and compare the candidates. Our current mayor has no interest in our concerns. His vision for Morro Bay is nothing like what we want for our hometown. And, he alienated us from our neighbors in Cayucos, putting us in a position to pay for a new sewer plant on our own, rather than a joint plant with Cayucos.
Tina wants to hear your ideas and concerns. She promises to exercise spending discipline, create a positive environment for cooperation at city hall, hear and respond to community concerns, provide timely and factual information, and to support fire, police and harbor patrol.
These are important days. There are important decisions to be made. It is time for new leadership. Elect Tina Metzger mayor of Morro Bay.
Kathi Gulley, Morro Bay
