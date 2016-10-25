Measure I would add to Lucia Mar school district’s existing bonds

At first glance, Measure I — Lucia Mar Unified School District $170 million bond — was a no-brainer. Who doesn’t want to improve education and upgrade schools for our children?
Then, I received my 2016-17 San Luis Obispo County property tax bill and noticed two existing Lucia Mar bond payments: “LUCIA MAR 97 GO BOND” and “LUCIA MAR 2004 GO BOND.”
According to “Yes On Measure I 2016” flier, the cost per year is about $41 (it doesn’t say for how many years) for every $100,000 of assessed valuation. So if the assessed valuation of your house is $500,000, you’ll be paying an additional $205 a year (which will increase along with the assessed valuation). Of course, that amount will be added to the existing Lucia Mar bond payments. Now I’ll have to assess — or reassess — my decision on Measure I.
Bob Mongillo, Arroyo Grande
