Don’t let Gary Johnson play Ralph Nader’s spoiler role in election

Steve Sainsbury writes to urge a vote for Gary Johnson despite what Sainsbury acknowledges as the Libertarian “goofy ideas” (“A vote for Gary Johnson is a vote for integrity,” Oct. 5).
He claims both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are dishonest, but Sainsbury is drinking the Kool-Aid of 30 years of right-wing attacks on Clinton.
According to Politifact, Clinton is the most honest politician on the national stage. A vote for Johnson is a wasted vote; either Clinton or Trump will be our next president.
Johnson doesn’t deserve a vote, even if he had a chance to win. He didn’t know what Aleppo is and couldn’t name a single foreign leader when asked. This is the kind of uninformed ignorant guy we want as president? And even Johnson’s running mate, William Weld, has given up on Johnson.
Weld told The Boston Globe that because Trump’s agenda is “so terrible,” Weld is going to devote his time to attacking Donald Trump. Evidently, Sainsbury does not remember that voting for Nader in 2000 brought us the failed George W. Bush presidency. Does he want what would be much worse — a Trump presidency? Vote for Hillary.
Rick Derevan, Atascadero
