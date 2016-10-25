Dan Carpenter is penny wise, pound foolish

Want to know what kind of supervisor Dan Carpenter would be?
When SLO City Council members assigned numerical priorities to potential major city goals for 2015-17 — the process that decides what gets funded and what doesn’t, with a “5” indicating the highest priority and a “1” indicating the lowest — Carpenter assigned a score of zero to maintaining city park facilities, addressing the deferred maintenance of key infrastructure and implementing the city’s Climate Action Plan.
That’s three big fat goose eggs affirming his willingness to let public spaces and roads and sewers go to hell in the name of thrift, and zero interest in attracting the entrepreneurs and businesses that would build a local clean energy economy in SLO.
Penny wise and pound foolish, plus zero vision. He’s all yours, county voters!
Joan Carter, San Luis Obispo
