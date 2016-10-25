Andy Pease’s vision for SLO prioritizes a livable community

Thank you for endorsing Andy Pease for San Luis Obispo City Council (Sept. 24). I am supporting her, too, and here’s why: Andy can and wants to make affordable housing a priority. Andy stands out in the City Council candidate pool by having brilliant, creative and diverse ideas to address the housing crisis in SLO. As a green building architect, small downtown business owner, community activist and a graduate of MIT, Andy has expertise and passion to bring to the City Council.
Here is her four-point approach to solving our housing crisis: Cal Poly houses more students on campus; the city approves more compact infill rental housing; the city approves more options for owner-occupied housing; we allow the market to normalize.
Check out these and her other ideas at www.andyforslo.com. Andy has a balanced vision for SLO that focuses on a healthy economy, environmental stewardship and a livable community. Vote on Nov. 8.
Lisa Horowitz McCann, San Luis Obispo
