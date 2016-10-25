Vote for Dan Carpenter for betterment of SLO County’s 3rd District

Earlier this year, rumors were circulating that PG&E was thinking of closing Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. So where was San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill then?
Prior to PG&E’s Diablo closure announcement in June, I never heard a peep from Adam. No community involvement, public alerts, city or county meetings and no public call to action “in advance” to dissuade PG&E of its intentions. So where was he?
Actually, in May, Adam Hill was busy helping Black Lives Matter dedicate and raise their BLM banner in San Luis Obispo.
It’s estimated SLO County will lose $1 billion annually when Diablo closes.
Goodbye to PG&E employees and outage workers. We will miss you.
Goodbye, large tax revenues to cities and schools who depend upon these monies to pay large pensions and salaries, while also funding projects and school programs.
Hello, higher taxes and larger bond measures for everyone else to pay.
Sorry, Adam, wrong priorities. I want a supervisor who is looking out for the betterment of our community, and urge you to join me in voting for Dan Carpenter for county supervisor.
Robert Kramb, Pismo Beach
