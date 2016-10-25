Vujovich-La Barre has the experience needed for SLO City Council

I am always amazed when I hear would-be politicians claim with pride that they don’t have any experience in politics. This is the case for at least three candidates running for office in San Luis Obispo. Imagine going to a supposed tax accountant and hearing him say: “I have never done taxes, and that’s why I can do it better!” I am sure you would run out of his office.
There are many ways to gain experience in politics without being corrupted: organize important groups, participate in committees or commissions, regularly attend council meetings and speak on behalf of various causes. Mila Vujovich-La Barre is one of these dedicated people has been a community organizer for a long time, and knows the city inside-out. She regularly speaks on behalf of residents at the City Council, the Planning Commission and the Architectural Review Commission, as she fights for neighborhood wellness, the protection of our downtown and for anyone who needs help.
She will not serve any special interests, but she will do everything she can to preserve the health and charm of our city. Please, vote for Mila. It is presently the best thing you can do for San Luis Obispo.
Odile Ayral, San Luis Obispo
